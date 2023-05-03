Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.29%, the lowest has been 6.96%, and the highest has been 19.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCD is 0.04%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 4,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,009K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 354K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 11.71% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 35.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities. The fund also invests through derivatives such as options. It employs fundamental analysis with a top-down global macroeconomic approach to create its portfolio.

