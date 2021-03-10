Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.21, the dividend yield is 8.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $14.21, representing a -5.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.96 and a 162.66% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.