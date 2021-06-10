Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.88, the dividend yield is 7.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $14.88, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.39 and a 48.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

CHI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

