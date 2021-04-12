Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 13, 2021

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.31, the dividend yield is 7.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $15.31, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.31 and a 81.61% increase over the 52 week low of $8.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

