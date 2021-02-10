Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $14.83, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.84 and a 174.12% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHI Dividend History page.

