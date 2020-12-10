Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.31, the dividend yield is 7.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $13.31, representing a -1.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.55 and a 146.03% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

