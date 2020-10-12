Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.85, the dividend yield is 8.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $11.85, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.96 and a 119.04% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.