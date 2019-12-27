Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CHI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHI was $11.17, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.20 and a 29.43% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHI Dividend History page.

