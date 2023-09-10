Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.20%, the lowest has been 6.98%, and the highest has been 14.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHI is 0.07%, a decrease of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 14,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,477K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 226.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 44.61% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 646K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.