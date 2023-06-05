Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.14%, the lowest has been 6.98%, and the highest has been 14.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHI is 0.08%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 13,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,007K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 70.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 982K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 74.77% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 666K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing a decrease of 16.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 38.90% over the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

