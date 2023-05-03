Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.13%, the lowest has been 6.98%, and the highest has been 14.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHI is 0.09%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 13,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 1,372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,109K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 896K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 847K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 778K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHI by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.