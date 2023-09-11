Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023 will receive the payment on September 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.27%, the lowest has been 7.03%, and the highest has been 14.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHY is 0.11%, an increase of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 12,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 7.07% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,019K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 32.08% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 689K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 37.96% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing a decrease of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 793.57% over the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

