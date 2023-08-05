Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund said on August 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.24%, the lowest has been 7.03%, and the highest has been 14.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHY is 0.11%, a decrease of 38.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 13,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,022K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 75.60% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 753K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 1.93% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 644K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing a decrease of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 36.33% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 88.02% over the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

