Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.15%, the lowest has been 7.03%, and the highest has been 14.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 8.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHY is 0.17%, an increase of 45.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 13,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,973K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 755K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 23.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 8.46% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group holds 521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHY by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.