$CAL stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CAL stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,573,129 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CAL:
$CAL Insider Trading Activity
$CAL insiders have traded $CAL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LORI GREELEY has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $159,963 and 0 sales.
- KYLE GENDREAU has made 4 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,660 and 0 sales.
$CAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CAL stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,171,459 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,290,990
- FMR LLC added 1,543,171 shares (+151.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,588,836
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,506,279 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,885,421
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. added 791,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,336,073
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 729,726 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,573,178
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 358,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,301,007
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 356,592 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,258,670
