$CAL stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CAL stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,573,129 of trading volume.

$CAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CAL:

$CAL insiders have traded $CAL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI GREELEY has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $159,963 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KYLE GENDREAU has made 4 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,660 and 0 sales.

$CAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $CAL stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

