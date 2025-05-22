Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. Prices Initial Public Offering of 20 Million Units at $10 Each

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. priced its IPO at $10 per unit, offering 20 million units, trading on Nasdaq under ticker CRAQU.

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit, set to start trading on May 23, 2025, under the ticker "CRAQU" on the Nasdaq Global Market. Each unit includes one Class A ordinary share and a right to receive one-tenth of a Class A share upon completing a business combination. The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2025, and the company plans to focus on business combinations in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the lead book-running manager for the offering, which includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3 million units. The registration statement became effective on May 22, 2025, and the press release includes caution about forward-looking statements related to the IPO and potential business combinations.

The company successfully priced its initial public offering for 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, indicating strong interest and support in the market.

The units are set to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “CRAQU,” enhancing the company's visibility and credibility within the financial markets.

The offering includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units, providing potential for increased capital and investor interest.

The company intends to focus on technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, leveraging management's expertise to attract promising business combination opportunities.

The company is dependent on the successful completion of the initial public offering and subsequent business combination, which introduces significant execution risk and uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements indicate that there is no assurance the offering will be completed as planned, which may undermine investor confidence.

The reliance on conditional factors such as customary closing conditions poses a risk of delays or failure in closing the public offering.

What is the initial public offering price for Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp.?

The initial public offering price is set at $10.00 per unit.

When will Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp.'s units start trading?

The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 23, 2025.

What securities are included in each unit of Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp.?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one tenth of a Class A ordinary share.

What focus areas will Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. pursue for business combinations?

The company expects to focus on technology, media, telecommunications, and sectors experiencing technology disruption.

Who are the underwriters for the public offering?

Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the lead book-running manager, with Seaport Global Securities acting as joint book-runner.

Full Release





Menlo Park, CA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit on May 22, 2025. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “CRAQU” beginning May 23, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one tenth of a Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and rights will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “CRA” and “CRAQR,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or sector but expects to focus its efforts on businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector as well as sectors that are being transformed via technology disruption, where the Company believes its management team’s operational and investment expertise will provide it with a competitive advantage.





Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is acting as lead book-running manager, and Seaport Global Securities is acting as joint book-runner. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24



th



Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at:



capitalmarkets@cohencm.com



.





A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on May 22, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Media Contact









Raymond Dong









Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp.







Email:



raymond@bowcapital.com













