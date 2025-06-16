Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. Announces Trading of Class A Ordinary Shares and Rights Separately Starting June 23, 2025

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. allows unit holders to separately trade ordinary shares and rights starting June 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. announced that starting June 23, 2025, holders of its initial public offering units can separate and trade the company's Class A ordinary shares and rights individually on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CRA" and "CRAQR," respectively, while the units will continue trading under "CRAQU." To separate the units, holders must contact the company's transfer agent, Lucky Lucko, Inc. The company aims to engage in business combinations, primarily focusing on technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, leveraging its management team's expertise. The units were initially sold during an underwritten offering, with Cohen & Company Capital Markets as the lead manager. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements and risks associated with the company's future operations and business combinations.

Potential Positives

The Company is enabling flexibility for investors by allowing the separate trading of Class A ordinary shares and rights from the initial units, potentially increasing investor interest and engagement.

This move can enhance the liquidity of the shares, making them more attractive to a broader range of investors.

The Company is strategically focused on the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, positioning itself in high-growth industries likely to draw investor attention.

The announcement follows the effectiveness of their registration statement with the SEC, indicating regulatory compliance and validation of their operational intentions.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that there is no assurance the company will successfully complete a business combination transaction, which may indicate uncertainty regarding its future.



It points out that forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, implying potential volatility and instability.



The requirement for unit holders to engage their brokers to separate the Units could create friction and potentially deter some investors from participating.

FAQ

What is the separation process for the Units?

Holders of the Units must contact their brokers to separate the Units into Ordinary Shares and Rights via the Company’s transfer agent.

When can Unit holders start trading separately?

Unit holders may elect to separately trade the Class A Ordinary Shares and Rights starting June 23, 2025.

What symbols will the Ordinary Shares and Rights trade under?

The Ordinary Shares will trade under the symbol "CRA," while the Rights will trade under "CRAQR" on Nasdaq.

Who acted as the lead manager for the initial public offering?

Cohen & Company Capital Markets acted as the lead book-running manager for the Company's initial public offering.

What industry is Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. targeting for business combinations?

The Company expects to focus on technology, media, telecommunications, and sectors undergoing technology disruption for its business combinations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Menlo Park, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CRAQU) (the “



Company



”) today announced that, commencing on June 23, 2025, holders of the units (the “



Units



”) sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares (the “



Ordinary Shares



”) and rights (the “



Rights



”) included in the Units.





The Ordinary Shares and Rights received from the separated Units will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“



Nasdaq



”) under the symbols “CRA” and “CRAQR”, respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CRAQU”. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Lucky Lucko, Inc. d/b/a Efficiency, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Ordinary Shares and Rights.





The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or sector but expects to focus its efforts on businesses in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector as well as sectors that are being transformed via technology disruption, where the Company believes its management team’s operational and investment expertise will provide it with a competitive advantage.





The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, acted as lead book-running manager, and Seaport Global Securities acted as joint book runner. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at:



capitalmarkets@cohencm.com



.





The registration statement relating to the securities of the Company was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”) on May 22, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction.







Contact







Raymond Dong





Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp.





Email:



raymond@bowcapital.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.