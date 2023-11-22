News & Insights

Cal-Maine To Fight Against Jury Decision That It Conspired To Inflate Egg Prices

November 22, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, Wednesday said that a jury found the company, along with other defendants, were liable for an alleged conspiracy to inflate egg product prices.

"While we are disappointed with the overall decision, we prevailed on a number of issues that we believe are important and should ultimately define this case. The plaintiffs alleged a conspiracy running from 1998-2008 with damages extending through 2012."

The damages part of the trial is slated to take place on November 28 and 29.

Cal-Maine said it will vigorously contest plaintiffs' presentation of purported damages and will continue to assess the decision and options for appeal.

