Cal-Maine Foods temporarily ceases production at Kansas facility

December 12, 2023 — 04:51 pm EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods CALM.O said on Tuesday it had temporarily ceased production at a facility in Kansas after some of the flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The company said the disease affected about 684,000 laying hens, or nearly 1.6% of its total flock.

Cal-Maine said that according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, these detections do not present an immediate public health concern and are not a threat to the food supply.

There have been no positive tests for HPAI at any other company locations to date, Cal-Maine added.

Shares of the company were down 1.2% in extended trading following the news.

