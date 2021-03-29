Cal-Maine Foods Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, But Sales Miss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) reported Monday net income of $13.5 million or $0.28 per share for the third quarter, edging down from $13.7 million or $0.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings $0.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter grew 3.9 percent to $359.1 million from last year's $345.6 million. Analysts were looking for revenues of $368.66 billion for the quarter.

The Company also announced that it will pay a cash dividend of approximately $0.034 per share to holders of its common and Class A common stock as it pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021, to holders of record on April 28, 2021.

