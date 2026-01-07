Markets
Cal-Maine Foods Q2 Net Income Declines

January 07, 2026 — 06:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) reported second quarter net income attributable to Cal-Maine Foods of $102.8 million, down 53.1% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $2.13, down 52.3%. Net sales were $769.5 million, down 19.4% from prior year. Total shell egg sales decreased 28.1%, with 26.5% lower selling prices and 2.2% lower sales volume.

"Despite the impact of eggs prices, we believe our performance in the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year demonstrates strength and momentum. With lower egg prices, our increasingly diversified business model, paired with disciplined execution, proved to be a source of resilience," said Sherman Miller, President & CEO.

For the second quarter, Cal-Maine Foods will pay a cash dividend of approximately $0.72 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend is payable on February 12, 2026, to holders of record on January 28, 2026.

