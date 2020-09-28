Cal-Maine Foods Posts Narrower Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) reported a first quarter net loss per share of $0.40, compared to a loss of $0.94 per share, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales were $292.8 million, a 21.4 percent increase from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $284.08 million, for the quarter. Total dozens sold were up 3.8 percent from last year, primarily due to continued strong retail demand.

