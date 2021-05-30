Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cal-Maine Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$65m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Thus, Cal-Maine Foods has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Cal-Maine Foods. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 54% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Cal-Maine Foods becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

