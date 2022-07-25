Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.9% Yield

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Cal-Maine Foods' shares on or after the 29th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of August.

The upcoming dividend for Cal-Maine Foods will put a total of US$0.75 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.50. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cal-Maine Foods's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Cal-Maine Foods's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Cal-Maine Foods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Cal-Maine Foods's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend at approximately 1.6% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cal-Maine Foods? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Cal-Maine Foods from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cal-Maine Foods (including 1 which is significant).

