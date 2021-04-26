Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CALM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -87.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CALM was $39.05, representing a -16.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.66 and a 8.56% increase over the 52 week low of $35.97.

CALM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports CALM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.77%, compared to an industry average of 30.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CALM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CALM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CALM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 21.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CALM at 1.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.