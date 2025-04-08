Cal-Maine Foods Inc Reveals Climb In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $508.53 million, or $10.38 per share. This compares with $146.36 million, or $3.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 101.6% to $1.417 billion from $0.703 billion last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $508.53 Mln. vs. $146.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.38 vs. $3.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.417 Bln vs. $0.703 Bln last year.

