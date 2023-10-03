Cal-Maine Foods Inc Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $125.3 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% to $459.3 million from $658.3 million last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $0.9 Mln. vs. $125.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $459.3 Mln vs. $658.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.