Cal-Maine Foods Inc Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $199.34 million, or $4.12 per share. This compares with $149.98 million, or $3.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $922.60 million from $785.87 million last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $199.34 Mln. vs. $149.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.12 vs. $3.06 last year. -Revenue: $922.60 Mln vs. $785.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.