Cal-Maine Foods Inc Profit Falls In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.0 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $198.6 million, or $4.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.7% to $523.2 million from $801.7 million last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.0 Mln. vs. $198.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $4.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $523.2 Mln vs. $801.7 Mln last year.

