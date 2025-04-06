CAL-MAINE FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $CALM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CAL-MAINE FOODS ($CALM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,196,317,200 and earnings of $8.51 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CALM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CAL-MAINE FOODS Insider Trading Activity

CAL-MAINE FOODS insiders have traded $CALM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES E POOLE sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962

CAMILLE S YOUNG sold 909 shares for an estimated $99,962

LETITIA CALLENDER HUGHES sold 809 shares for an estimated $88,965

STEVE W SANDERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $82,477

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CAL-MAINE FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of CAL-MAINE FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CAL-MAINE FOODS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,891,496 of award payments to $CALM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

