Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $45.03, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had lost 6.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.

We can also see that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

