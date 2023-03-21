Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $54.38, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 10.76% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6, up 640.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.7.

Investors should also note that CALM has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)

