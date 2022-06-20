Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $46.31, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 0.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.