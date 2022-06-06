Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $46.50, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 9.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 600% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.31, so we one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.