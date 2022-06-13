Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $44.76, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 11.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.32%.

Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 600% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.62, which means Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

