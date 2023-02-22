Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $59.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 10.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of $6 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 640.74%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.96% higher. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.

Investors should also note that CALM has a PEG ratio of 0.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CALM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.