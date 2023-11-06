Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $49.53, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

The the stock of egg producer has risen by 7.7% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.94.

We can also see that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Agriculture - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.