Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.52, changing hands as low as $41.23 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.74 per share, with $46.6576 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.24.

