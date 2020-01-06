Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.56, changing hands as low as $37.00 per share. Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.65 per share, with $47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.15.

