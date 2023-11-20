Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the latest trading day at $48.61, indicating a +0.58% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.24% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Cal-Maine Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.52, so one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CALM has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Agriculture - Products industry stood at 1.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

