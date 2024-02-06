Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) ended the recent trading session at $56.17, demonstrating a +0.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the egg producer have appreciated by 1.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.52% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its upcoming release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.66% downward. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Cal-Maine Foods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.