Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has been revised to 53.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 50.49 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.33% from the latest reported closing price of 55.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALM is 0.18%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 48,069K shares. The put/call ratio of CALM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,745K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,180K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 67.62% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,721K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing an increase of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 31.87% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 1,567K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 55.08% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,428K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 48.83% over the last quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

