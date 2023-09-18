Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $46.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 3.27% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 100.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.89, so we one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CALM's PEG ratio is currently 0.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CALM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.