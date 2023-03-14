Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.27, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 0.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.68% in that time.

Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $6 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 640.74%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.

It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.