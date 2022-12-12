Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $58.44, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 8.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.89% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of $2.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14800%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.03, which means Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CALM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

