Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $47.98, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 5.02% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100.39%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.04, so we one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

