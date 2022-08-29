Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.23, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 7.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 635.14%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.09% higher. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Cal-Maine Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.92.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CALM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.





CalMaine Foods, Inc. (CALM): Free Stock Analysis Report



