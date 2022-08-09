Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $52.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had lost 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 635.14%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 251.59% higher. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Cal-Maine Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.59, so we one might conclude that Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

