Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed the most recent trading day at $50.05, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 3.29% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1766.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

