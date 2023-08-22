Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $47.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the egg producer had gained 6.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cal-Maine Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100.39%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.52% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.91, which means Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CALM has a PEG ratio of 0.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CALM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

